Busselton mum Grace Bancroft has always loved cooking, but she knows not everyone does. Especially mums of newborn bubs. That's why she started up her own business, 'Mumma Feel Good', to provide a meal delivery service to mums in the postpartum period. "I just want to send out some really healthy food to mums and give them the care that way, especially in these times when we haven't been able to have family there all the time because of restrictions," she said. Grace combined her love of cooking with her scientific background in studying nutrition, to provide mums the nutrients they need during the early period after childbirth. From teas to aid with healing and breastfeeding, to 12-hour cooked chicken broth, Grace said she puts love and nutritional expertise into every meal she makes for her community of mums. "Especially when we're breastfeeding, that's when our energy needs are at our highest," she said. "When I had my baby, I was lucky to have my mum close by to help out with cooking food. But I really love cooking food anyway, so I prioritised that and I had really nourishing food." "But I know not everyone loves cooking as much as I do, and in those early days they'd probably like to be doing something else while the baby's sleeping. I realised there was a demand for this food." Grace cooks up the meals in Busselton, which she then has help from family to deliver around the region in compostable or reusable packaging. While the meals are designed specifically for the nutritional needs for postpartum mums, she says anyone is welcome to try her meals, and will feel just as nourished. "After getting out of hospital, getting home to a pack waiting at your door of this food, people have said it's really lovely," she said. "I learnt a lot from my own postpartum experiences and from my friends and study, about what you really need in those first six to twelve weeks." "Eventually I'd like to create some different packs for people in other life stages too." Grace recently moved to a farm in Karridale, just north of Augusta, where she has started growing organic food herself, to use when making the meals for her business. "We can supply really healthy organically grown vegetables for the meals we're making." "Eventually, we'd like to grow 90 per cent of the food we are making." Alongside the business, Grace says her @mumma_feel_good instagram account has become a place where new mums share stories and advice as they navigate the postpartum period. Those interested in Grace's business can check out her instagram, or go to her website at www.mummafeelgood.com/

