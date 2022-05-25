PHOTOS: New-look Dunsborough supermarket unveiled

news, local-news,

Coles is set to reveal its latest new-look supermarket to Dunsborough locals. The $6 million upgrade will make Coles Dunsborough one of the first in the state to have specially designed self-checkouts, complete with conveyor belts and ample room for a trolley. There will be no shortage of friendly staff at the new-look store with Coles welcoming 20 new team members. These recruits will be in addition to the 15 junior team members recently hired in the lead-up to the refreshed store opening. Coles Dunsborough will introduce a dedicated pet scoop-and-weigh station, a new frozen dessert bar with mochi, as well as fresh squeezed OJ and flatbread flipped daily. Cath Johnston, Coles Dunsborough Point of Sales Coordinator, joined Coles more than 35-years ago and has worked at the Dunsborough store since it opened in 2004. She said her once humble supermarket has grown into a modern shopping destination for customers. "When I first started my career at Coles, the stores looked very different. It has been amazing to see this store develop and we can't wait to see the reactions from our shoppers," she said. Coles Dunsborough store manager Lindsay Hill said the team was excited to welcome shoppers this week. "We are looking forward to bringing our customers a new and improved experience at Coles Dunsborough. "From the expanded product ranges to the new self-checkouts, the store is looking amazing and will make for a more streamlined and enjoyable shopping experience," Lindsay said. Coles Dunsborough unveiled its new look to shoppers on Wednesday, with a team celebration including speeches, ribbon cutting and cake. Coles Dunsborough is located at Dunsborough Centrepoint at the corner of Dunn Bay Road and Cape Naturaliste Road, and opens from 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/58a7ae53-3bc5-4b75-b030-58b73ad6c78c.jpg/r15_350_6705_4130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg