A new fund-raising initiative by the Sussex Lodge of Freemasons is about to kick off.
Sussex Lodge members have set up a working group to undertake a trial to determine the viability of a programme designed to raise funds for charitable purposes.
The aim of the programme is to have members of the community donate unwanted vehicles to be disposed of either by auction or sold for scrap and the funds raised will be collected and used for charitable purposes.
Why do it you may ask?
Freemasonry is one of the oldest institutions on the planet having been in existence for more than 1000 years.
They are actively and deeply involved in the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities in almost every country in the World.
Annually, Freemasons of Western Australia donate over one million dollars to help individuals and the community, as well as undertaking countless manual labour projects.
Sussex Lodge itself donates at least $8,000 annually to worthwhile and needy causes within the region.
It is a commitment that every Freemason willingly gives of his time and resources in the knowledge that he is contributing to a better society.
It is this ethos that is now driving the Lodge members to embark on an ambitious plan to endeavour to raise funds for charity.
The idea of donating cars for charity is not new and was introduced to members of Sussex Lodge by Mark Ryan who recently returned from a five-year sabbatical in the UK.
"I witnessed the "Cars for Charity" working while in the UK and it was very successful in raising funds for those in need." Mr Ryan said.
"It is an endeavour that also operates successfully in the United States and on the East Coast of Australia".
If you would like to donate a vehicle for, ultimately, the benefit of our community call us on 0439 535 140.
If you would like to know more about Freemasonry visit https://freemasonswa.org.au/
