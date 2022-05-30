Council move to limit building heights in Dunsborough

news, local-news,

There is still a long way to go in restricting the height of new developments in Dunsborough after the City of Busselton council approved amendments to the planning scheme. The Dunsborough Precinct Structure Plan was a late item on the council agenda on Wednesday May 27. The purpose of the item was to amend certain planning schemes with the Dunsborough Precinct Structure Plan which previously allowed for developers to build up six storeys in Dunsborough. READ MORE: 'State of Transition': new six-storey building proposed for Dunsborough The previous planning scheme has allowed for one development to be approved while two others are currently in the appeal process. Busselton mayor Grant Henley told the Mail that the changes to the scheme would not stop the developments that were at the State Administrative Tribunal. He said the document would now go to the Environmental Protection Authority to be approved and once that occurs it would need to go out for public comment. Depending on the outcome of the consultation period, the document will then go to the WA Planning Commission for final approval. READ MORE: Perkins chosen to build $18M Dunsborough development Mayor Henley said the Dunsborough Precinct Structure Plan had been in the works for a couple of years but had only been given urgency because of the spate of development applications in the last year. The item did go up for debate by council with councillor Kate Cox making amendments to the officer's recommendations. Cr Cox's amendments, which were approved by other councillors was to limit the building heights to three storeys. It also called for a minimum four metre setback for potential developments that would have an interface with Dungalup Brook and the Seymour Park. Cr Cox's reasoning for the changes was due to the widespread community concern over the height, scale and bulk of developments in excess of three stories in Dunsborough's town centre. "The Dunsborough community have been doggedly determined in expressing their opposition to any proposed large-scale, mixed-use apartment buildings in the Town Centre over three storeys in height," she stated in the amendment report. Have your say, do you want to see high rise developments in Dunsborough, or prefer urban sprawl? email editorial.busseltonmail.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/S2kBkURjWY7PhPtZJcQ5Zm/e018a801-9d5d-40f2-99de-f9b8d922d5dc.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg