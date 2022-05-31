Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Reconciliation Week 2022 | Vasse Primary School students embrace Be brave and make change theme

Updated May 31 2022 - 3:20am, first published 2:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sorry flower: Vasse Primary School year 1 students with their hand made sorry flowers as part of Sorry Day activities. Picture: supplied.

On May 26, Vasse Primary School students and staff learnt the importance of Sorry Day and Reconciliation Week with whole school and in-class activities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.