On May 26, Vasse Primary School students and staff learnt the importance of Sorry Day and Reconciliation Week with whole school and in-class activities.
On Sorry Day, students from Kindy to Year 1 created their own Desert Rose to wear - the national symbol for the Kimberley's Stolen Generation, along with the whole school participating in the Hands for Reconciliation project.
Each student and staff member wrote on their red, yellow or black paper hands the importance of reconciliation, with the 2022 theme: Be Brave. Make Change.
On May 27, Vasse and West Busselton student were invited along to the First Reconciliation Walk in Busselton.
The students went along with their Aboriginal and Islander Education Officer and were welcomed by Aunty Gloria Hill who provided a speech with City of Busselton mayor Grant Henley.
The students walked from Merenj Boodja Native Gardens, past Signal Park, along the beachfront finishing at the Youth Centre by the skate park for morning tea.
The students were able to interact with other students from surrounding schools and were invited to participate in with the creative activity they will display for NAIDOC Week at the beginning of July.
During Reconciliation Week students have been completing a whole school activity, reflecting on what reconciliation means and why it is important or while the younger students will reflect on what it means to be brave and make change.
These thoughts will be written down on the paper hands to be laminated and installed at the school to create Our Reconciliation Wave.
