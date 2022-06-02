Soil testing program open to Geographe farmers

Expressions of interest are now open for the latest round of the Geographe catchment soil testing program.
Over 250 Geographe farmers have been involved in the program since 2015 improving farm productivity and profitability.
Local farmer, Rebecca Slade participated last year and highly recommends the program for those keen to learn more about their soil and how they can be more efficient with fertiliser.
"The program gave me information so I could get the most out of my farm, to know where my dollars are best spent and how to better understand my soils," Ms Slade said.
The program is even more important this year with the rising cost of fertilisers, with global fertiliser prices estimated to have increased by 180 per cent.
GeoCatch Project Officer Jenelle Schult said the soil testing program was a win for farmers and the environment.
"Being part of the program helps farmers save money on fertiliser, improves farm productivity and reduces nutrients entering Geographe Bay," Ms Schult said.
Modelling estimates a reduction of up to 4.8 tonne a year of phosphorus entering Geographe Bay through improved fertiliser management.
"Many farmers have been surprised to find they have adequate phosphorus levels across much of their farm and can divert their attention and dollars, to addressing other nutrients limiting production," Ms Schult said.
The program provides farmers with whole farm soil testing, colour-coded nutrient maps, soil and plant nutrition workshops, spring plant tissue testing and access to one-on-one Fertcare Accredited agronomic advice.
Farmers are offered two soil sampling approaches: do-it-yourself or sampled for you. The two options allow the program to be tailored to meet the needs of the farmer. The do-it-yourself sampling is an opportunity for farmers to get hands-on and lead the sampling process with their local knowledge.
The program is open to beef, dairy and sheep grazing enterprises in the Geographe catchment with over 40ha of cleared land and is being offered by GeoCatch in part in partnership with Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Department of Water and Environmental Regulation.
Soil testing is just one of the ways GeoCatch is working to improve water quality in rivers, wetlands and estuaries under the Revitalising Geographe Waterways program funded through Healthy Estuaries WA - a State Government Royalties for Regions program. For more information contact GeoCatch on 9781 0111 or geocatch@water.wa.edu.au
Applications for the soil testing program are open until Sunday, June 19. For more information or to register your interest go to estuaries.dwer.wa.gov.au/strategies/sustainable-agriculture/soil-testing/
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
