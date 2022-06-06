Busselton City Football Club Esplanade Hotel Reserve Men's took on the mighty Collie Power on Sunday at Churchill Park in a close well fought out game.
City got lucky early in the game with a penalty awarded after a foul just inside the box.
Jamie Henderson stepped up to take it with the Collie keeper pulling off a brilliant save, however the ball rebounding back off the line for Henderson to then put past the keeper to make it 1-0 to City.
City finished the half dominating the play and had numerous shots at goal, but Collie's keeper and defence worked hard to keep it 1-0 til halftime.
Collie came out strong in the second half and put City defence led by George Davies, Tom Jowitt and Ian Feakes and keeper Aiden Rice under pressure but the Collie strikers couldn't finish with a goal.
It wasn't until 10 minutes left of the game when a change up of the City team led to a 2-0 victory.
Lenz Sandy and Robert Alili both pushing forward with the ball sending in chances when Martin Ryan got onto the end of a Alili ball to end the game nicely for City.
