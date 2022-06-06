Dunsborough & Districts Country Club was well-represented by four players at the annual Croquetwest Country Week event held last weekend in Perth.
Amanda and Larry Hurt, Julie Dewar and Wendy Collins travelled to Nedlands Croquet Club to play against regional players hailing all the way from Geraldton to Narrogin, Busselton and Moorabinda.
After a beautiful day on Saturday, the last game on Sunday provided some wet and windy conditions.
However, that did not deter our plucky players and all our local ladies had great successes.
Amanda and Julie were winner and runner-up respectively in D Grade, while Wendy had a fabulous twelve games won out of thirteen, to finish not only winner of C Grade, but overall Competition winner as well.
The games were level play against all grades, A to D, and Wendy gained 136 handicap points to move to B Grade.
Croquet in Dunsborough has a dedicated following and is played most days of the week at the Country Club.
Despite their recent successes and many experienced players, the club also welcomes visitors and first timers wanting to give croquet a try.
Please contact the club on (08) 9755 3250 if you are interested.
