WA police charge 84-year-old man with historical sex offences

Updated June 7 2022 - 2:52am, first published 1:23am
84yo South West man charged with carnal knowledge against nature

Albany Detectives have charged an 84-year-old South West man as a result of their investigation into alleged sexual offences against a child.

