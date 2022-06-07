84yo South West man charged with carnal knowledge against nature

Albany Detectives have charged an 84-year-old South West man as a result of their investigation into alleged sexual offences against a child.
It will be alleged between the late 1970s and early 1980s, the man sexually assaulted a boy who was 12 years old at the time of the first offence.
At the time of the alleged incidents, the man was the owner of a butcher shop in the Great Southern.
The 84-year-old man from the South West has been charged with:-
He is due to appear before the Katanning Magistrates Court on Tuesday June 7.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives urge anyone with information relating to this matter, to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
If you are or have been a victim of sexual abuse, or if you have information about someone being abused, please contact police on 131 444.
