Busselton council approve holiday home amendments

The City of Busselton council has approved new recommendations on its holiday home local law at its meeting on June 8.
Officer recommendations which are based off the policy and legislation committee's recommendations include amending the law to reduce the amount time it takes for a manager to respond to complaints.
The amendment would mean that a holiday home manager must respond to a complaint within 12 hours instead of the original 24 hours.
The agenda report shows that the city reached a "dilemma" during public consultation on the issue because of what was interpreted as a 'reasonable' time to respond.
"'Reasonable' may be almost immediate for a management agency with multiple staff, but this might not be the case if a sole person is appointed as manager," the report stated.
Another requirement being put in as part of the amendment is to prohibit unattended dogs at holiday homes.
The justification being that the flexible opportunity for occupants to travel with a pet to a holiday home resulted in unattended dogs becoming "distressed" and causing a disturbance to neighbours.
"The Dog Act 1976, however, does not provide a workable means to address the matter. Currently, registration can be cancelled if there is evidence of excessive noise or other nuisances.
The conditions of registration specify that nuisance can include barking dogs," the agenda states.
The last recommended amended is to increase the infringement penalties for breaches of the holiday home local law.
At the moment penalties for the local law range from $150 to $400.
The officer recommendation is to increase it by around $50 which would put them in line with Perth CPI.
If council approve the recommendation, it will mean the chief executive officer will put the decision out for public comment and provide a copy to the local government minister.
Once public consultation has been done, the chief executive will submit a report to council on any submissions received on the proposed local law and to determine whether to make the local law in accordance with section 3.12(4) of the Act.
