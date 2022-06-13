Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

'An outstanding success': Quindalup regatta to return next year

By John Lethlean
Updated June 13 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue winter skies over Quindalup with a selection of the competing yachts at Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club during the WA Day long weekend. Picture supplied.

A total of 27 dinghy and catamaran sailors gathered at Quindalup over the holiday weekend from a number of clubs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.