'An outstanding success': Quindalup regatta to return next year

A total of 27 dinghy and catamaran sailors gathered at Quindalup over the holiday weekend from a number of clubs.
The fleet included eight Sabre dinghies from the East Fremantle Sailing Club who came down for the event.
Other clubs represented were Geographe Bay Yacht Club (Busselton), Shelley Sailing Club and Koombana Bay Sailing Club (Bunbury) with Sabres, Windrush 14s and Lasers the dominant classes.
"The weekend was an outstanding success," according to regatta organiser and DBYC Vice Commodore Craig Saunders.
"We have a wonderful facility here for off-the-beach sailing and our visitors really appreciated what we have to offer."
Visiting yachtswoman Sarah Liddiard, from the East Fremantle Sailing Club, went one better.
"That was the best regatta I have ever been to," said Liddiard on Sunday as the regatta wrapped up.
Proving his Sabre's name was no idle boast, East Fremantle sailor Peter Johnstone, at the helm of On Fire, was indeed on fire taking first place in the monohull division for the eight race regatta.
Busselton yachtsman Cliff Rolfe on his windrush 14 Cliff Hanger took home the prize for first place in the multihull division.
Generous prizes were made available by local businesses Board Store and Eagle Bay Brewing.
The highest placed local in monohulls was Laser skipper Klaus Schmechtig, who came in fourth on Formosa. Saunders was second in the multihull division racing his new Windrush 14 Sea Saw.
Saunders committed to making the regatta an annual event.
"I expect that when word gets out about how well it went, and what a great little club we have here, that entries for 2023 will be well up on this year, and we were already thrilled by the numbers competing," he said.
DBYC will run a four-regatta Polar Bear Series over winter before the summer sailing season recommences in October.
