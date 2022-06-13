Margaret River MTB trails continue to impress State's best

This year's Cross Country (XCO) round at the Margaret River Wooditjup trails hosted 180 of the State's most competitive mountain bikers.
As part of the Down South MTB Festival, riders race at the Meelup Trails near Dunsborough on Saturday before heading down to Margaret River early Sunday morning.
First away were the Under 13s who raced short courses featuring some of the new Pines trails including Pumpty Dumpty, an undulating downhill course featuring jumps, berms and step downs.
The young riders absolutely loved the course and the racing was fast, furious and tightly packed.
After that, the Under 9s took off for a shorter race with less climbing.
The youngest rider was just four years old and managed one lap, helped by his dad. Apparently they stopped for a snack half way around!
In both Under 9s and 13s, the focus is on having fun and building skills, and it was clear that the riders all had a great time.
Next were the junior and adult riders in C and D grades on mainly blue trails, with favourites Big Pine and Pugsley providing close racing and plenty of scope for testing skill levels.
Finally, riders in the elite divisions set off to tackle a longer course which included black trails such as the daunting rocky sections of Paper Trail and Golden Carrot.
Legendary Australian cross country rider Tony Tucknott once again gave the Margaret River round a big thumbs up and suggested that holding the State Championships in Margaret River might be considered in the future.
He went on to praise the layout of the course and organisation of the event, a credit to the volunteers at MRORCA and PMBC.
The State Cross Country Series features events all over WA and is organised by The Perth Mountain Bike Club, with Chris Park from PMBC compèring the event.
"It's always a pleasure to come to Margaret River and support the local MTB community," he said.
"Leo Cerda and his group of MRORCA supporters again this year provided a superb event for round 6 of the Auscycling WA cross country state series.
"Over 180 competitors turned out to race these fantastic trails in Wooditjup."
The Margaret River mountain bike trails are seeing an increasing number of riders each year, with visitors frequently bringing mountain bikes as well as surfboards.
Besides competitive events, there is a great deal of family fun to be enjoyed on the trail network, as well as other off road trails which lead to Ten Mile Brook Dam, Cowaramup and Witchcliffe.
The variety of trails is suitable for all levels of riding and keeps riders away from busy traffic.
Margaret River Off Road Cycling Association (MRORCA) maintains the trail network, entirely on a volunteer basis, working closely with DBCA to provide locals and visitors with a premium riding experience, as well as encouraging young riders through coaching programmes.
