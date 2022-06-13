The Lions club of Dunsborough has assisted the funding of a new youth space in the area, with a $10,000 donation.
The Break is a community project providing a space for youth to hang out, be creative and have a 'break' in a safe and supervised environment.
Art and music workshops will be on offer, as well as sports and more.
The donation will go towards supplying the space with new equipment.
The Break is set to be open to youth in September this year, and is located near the Naturaliste Community Centre.
"While the City has had a dedicated youth space in Busselton, the Club felt it was really missing in the town of Dunsborough," Lions Club of Dunsborough President, Malcolm van Rensburg said.
"We are really happy to support the efforts of the City and its Youth Services team and look forward to the space opening."
"The aim of this important youth space is to bring out the potential in young people by providing a wide range of youth based activities in Dunsborough," said City of Busselton Mayor, Grant Henley.
"The space will also offer a safe environment that supports young people to become their healthiest and happiest selves."
