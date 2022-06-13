Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

The Lions Club of Dunsborough make generous donation to The Break youth centre

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:14am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lions Club of Dunsborough President, Malcom van Rensburg and Youth Development Supervisor Angela Griffin holding the cheque for $10,000, which will support the City of Dunsborough's youth centre project. Picture: Supplied.

The Lions club of Dunsborough has assisted the funding of a new youth space in the area, with a $10,000 donation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.