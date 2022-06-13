Busselton City take down Rangers in late comeback

It was a comeback not to be missed.
Busselton City FC CMI Premier Men's came back after the halftime break to defeat Dalyellup Park Rangers 3-1 in a wet and wild away game on Sunday.
City were behind in performance for the first half and left keeper Adam Guthridge a lot to do.
He managed a lot of amazing saves to keep City in the game but eventually a Ranger play broke free to slot the ball past Guthridge.
With coaches Anthony Mills and Shane Russell switching up the team formation at halftime saw City come back to the pitch with more fire.
It wasn't long before they were rewarded after a lobbed ball to striker Martin Ryan who powerfully vollied it into the net, evening up the score.
As play continued a foul 25 yards out gave City their next goal when Cameron Best stepped up to take the free kick, unfortunately for the Rangers it was fumbled by the keeper and rolled into the goal giving City a 2-1 led.
Both teams continued to fight for the ball and it was a very physical game.
Guthridge, who was named best on ground, was on his best as he continued to make remarkable saves, but City finished with a corner kick into the box as a scramble for the ball saw City's Danny Kane place the ball from close range to give City the 3-1 victory.
