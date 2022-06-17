Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton Jetty Swim takes out gold in the Parks and Leisure Australia WA Awards of Excellence

Updated June 17 2022 - 3:13am, first published 3:07am
Busselton Jetty Swim President Kat Rafferty, Event Coordinator Di Bruce, and Mark Humphries from Riskwest. Picture: Benara Nurseries

The iconic Busselton Jetty Swim event will represent WA on a national stage after taking out gold at the latest Parks and Leisure Australia WA Awards of Excellence.

