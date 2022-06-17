The iconic Busselton Jetty Swim event will represent WA on a national stage after taking out gold at the latest Parks and Leisure Australia WA Awards of Excellence.
The organisers won gold in the major event of the year when the awards ceremony was held at Wembley Golf Course.
Each year, Parks and Leisure Australia acknowledges excellence in the industry to celebrate and recognise the exceptional initiatives of 'the people behind the places', to highlight the social, environmental and economic benefits that leisure activities provide to the community.
Busselton Jetty Swim will now represent Western Australia at the national awards in Melbourne in October.
Busselton Jetty Swim President Kat Rafferty said "it is an honour to be with like-minded others who share in the common goal of providing leisure and outdoor activities to encourage community participation and involvement".
