Interstate travellers become new owners of Yallingup Galleries

Updated June 17 2022 - 8:08am, first published 8:02am
Emma and Matthew Skinner. Picture: supplied.

After a series of unexpected twists and turns, the Yallingup Galleries has received a new lease of life with new owners Emma and Matthew Skinner.

