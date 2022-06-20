The Busselton City FC Rocky Ridge reserve ladies traveled the early morning road to Manjimup on June 19 for a 9am kickoff.
The City ladies are a very new side with many players never playing before but, under the guidance of coach Paul Coshott with his training and patience the team has stepped up each week and improved and finally the hard work was shown with a 3-1 win.
City created many opportunities for goals with a passing game, but the Manjimup Rover keeper was blocking every shot.
With the ball being played around the park the first goal finally came from a play coming from defence to wide midfield before Dana Stockley moved forward to an open space for a pass back from Captain Sharon Cowley for Stockley to shoot it over the keepers head for a City goal.
Courtney Dunkerton and Jodie Montgomery as well as keeper Ash Charlton worked hard in the backline to keep the ball forward with Jess Coshott and Stockley controlling the centre midfield.
Cowley, Bethany Stewart and player of the day Oyuntungalag Johnno worked tirelessly up the flanks creating opportunities for goals for our forwards Kyah Dunkerton, Issy Chandler and Holly Hackett.
The second goal though came from a indirect free kick after Dunkerton and Chandler put pressure on the Rovers defence with an unfortunate error by the keeper picking up a pass back.
Cowley and Dunkerton stepped up to the task facing a full wall of Rover players, but with a small side pass saw Dunkerton hit it low and hard for a City second goal before halftime.
The teams came out fighting hard after the break and both Banita Stewart and Jessica Macrone made crucial runs down the pitch to help make attacks.
Once again seeing space City used their passing skills and looking for gaps and space when Coshott saw a beautiful space for Hackett to run onto and place City's third goal into the net.
The Rover's never dropped their heads and kept fighting back until they finally broke through City's defence with high speed and saw a one on one with Charlton who had no chance with a beautifully placed ball making it 3-1 to City.
