House of the Week | Energy efficient home

BED 3 | BATH 3 | CAR 6
Advertisement
This incredible eco-friendly home on the Margaret River is not only comfortable, but a fantastic opportunity to reduce your carbon footprint. The previous owners established a house that ensured their health and wellbeing, as well as a protector from the harsh elements.
Well-sealed with structurally insulated panels, it's entirely double glazed, enables superior heat and cold insulation, as well as sound insulation. For healthy air flow there are heat recovery ventilators. These balance the temperature while removing any condensation and indoor pollutants to ensure good air quality.
Stretching east to west to capture the northern sunshine for light and warmth, the large windows allow you to take in the views of the beautiful Karri forest. Concrete floors absorb the heat from the sun in winter, whilst also affording a low-allergy environment.
Near the kitchen is a covered vegetable garden, established natives bordering the property, and a covered orchard with a plethora of fruit trees such as figs, lemons, pomegranates and cumquats. At the rear of the property is a double garage, which includes a separate, fully framed room for the solar batteries.
Despite having low energy consumption, the current owners are installing 12 kw of grid connected solar panels, accompanied by 11 kw of battery power storage on three phase.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.