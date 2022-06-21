Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton's Origins Market joins in the Go Blue for June campaign for local hospice organisation

Updated June 21 2022 - 2:25am, first published 12:34am
Going blue: Bronwyn Blake Vasse Valley Hemp Farm. Picture: supplied.

Origins Market is going blue in June to raise awareness and funds for local charity partner, Busselton Hospice Care Inc.

