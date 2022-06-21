Origins Market is going blue in June to raise awareness and funds for local charity partner, Busselton Hospice Care Inc.
Origins Market General Manager Pip Close said the market was supporting the fundraising campaign in a number of ways.
"Our outside lights will be lit up in blue all month in support of Busselton Hospice Care, posters have been placed at participating vendor stalls with a QR code so visitors may donate directly to this invaluable local service," she said.
"Many of our small businesses within the markets have also introduced special items in support of 'Go Blue'.
"SubZero Gelato has introduced a blue ice cream, named 'Go Blue' for the month, and is donating 50 cents from every scoop of this sold; Sour Boys has introduced a new blue lolly, and Homestead Bar has introduced a blue cocktail called Blue Smurf, the proceeds of which will be donated to Busselton Hospice Care."
Busselton Hospice Care Inc is a not-for-profit organisation that provides professional palliative care volunteering services that offer emotional and practical support and social connection to those living with a life limiting diagnosis/illness, receiving palliative care, their care givers and the bereaved.
Busselton Hospice Care Inc Chief Executive Officer Claire Langdon said the aim of Go Blue for June was to raise $100,000 through community support to ensure the important and impactful community-based services can continue.
"No one should have to walk alone in grief, and Busselton Hospice Care has been supporting thousands of local families for more than 20 years with crucial services around death, dying, grief and loss," she said.
"We do this completely free of charge, with no limits on how much each individual or family uses the service.
"But we rely on fundraising to do this as we receive no ongoing financial support from government."
To support Busselton Hospice Care Inc, visit a participating business at Origins Market during June, or stop in at the information stall, scan the QR code and make a donation or go to: http://goblue22.com.au/
