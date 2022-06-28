Busselton Hospice Care has received a handmade quilt to give away as a prize in their fundraiser 'Go Blue for June'.
The quilt was made by the Joan Tuffin Quilting Group, which donors have the chance to win with a pledge of $50 or more.
It's the second year in a row the quilting group has donated a quilt to the cause.
"We are still working towards our $100,000 target that will help us to continue to provide the services that Our Community deserve," Busselton Hospice Care chief executive officer Claire Langdon said.
"No one should have to walk alone in grief, and Busselton Hospice Care has been supporting thousands of local families for more than 20 years with crucial services around death, dying, grief and loss," she said.
The Hospice and their trained professionals support people with life-limiting illnesses, as well as their loved ones. It is entirely community funded and relies on volunteers.
"We do this completely free of charge, with no limits on how much each individual or family uses the service,"
"But we rely on fundraising to do this as we receive no ongoing financial support from government."
All donations over $2 are tax deductible.
You can help Busselton Hospice Care reach their goal of raising $100,000 by donating here.
