Joan Tuffin Quilting Group donates to Busselton Hospice Care's fundraiser 'Go Blue for June'

Updated June 28 2022 - 5:38am, first published 3:00am
Members of the Joan Tuffin Quilting Group: Joan Tuffin, Marlee Doust, Gaye Taylor, Pam Smith, Sandra Yelverton, and Dellas Macdougall.

Busselton Hospice Care has received a handmade quilt to give away as a prize in their fundraiser 'Go Blue for June'.

