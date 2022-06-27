Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

City of Busselton receive two Lotterywest grants for arts and connectivity projects

Updated June 28 2022 - 2:00am, first published June 27 2022 - 6:51am
Funding: City of Busselton received a Lotterywest grant to upgrade the Weld Theatre and its performing arts centre. Pictures: supplied.

The "much-anticipated" Busselton Performing Arts and Convention Centre has receieved a boost with a $1.8 million grant from Lotterywest.

