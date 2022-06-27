The "much-anticipated" Busselton Performing Arts and Convention Centre has receieved a boost with a $1.8 million grant from Lotterywest.
The funding will contribute towards the centre's community meeting room, fit out of a new gallery with large modular, moveable walls, lighting, audio and digital capability.
The grant will also go towards integration works for the Weld Theatre to see improvements to its disabled access, with a lift to the stage; a stage leveller for props, sets; equipment and stage access.
Back of house will also see improvements to dressing rooms, the green room, make up area, kitchen and outdoor courtyard.
Once complete the $38 million Busselton Performing Arts and Convention Centre will be a first-class facility, attracting major touring shows and events to the region.
City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley said the performing arts centre was a major community asset.
"The Lotterywest grant of $1.8 million in funding will ensure we can continue to focus on diversity in the City's economy, bring jobs, grow tourism and support social cohesion," he said.
South West MLC Jackie Jarvis said she was thrilled the WA Government, through Lotterywest was able to help the City of Busselton.
"Arts and cultural activities connect communities, create vibrant, inclusive places and improve community well-being," she said.
"This funding will assist the City of Busselton to ensure BPACC is accessible to the community and a place they can visit to interact with arts and cultural experiences."
The centre was approved by the City of Busselton council in November 2021 and construction started on the building in February 2022.
On Friday June 24, the city also received an $18,000 Lotterywest grant for an augmented reality interpretation around the Ballaarat Engine.
The interactive experience will educate the community and visitors on the historical significance of the Ballaarat Engine, the oldest surviving Australian-built steam locomotive and the first steam locomotive in Western Australia.
It will portray information on parts of the engine, stories, photos and the restoration process.
Mayor Henley said the project would provide a real connection with the engine's journey through history.
