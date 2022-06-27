Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton's Sussex Lodge host event for seven community groups

By David Andrews
Updated June 27 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:30pm
Community: Representatives from seven community groups with Sussex Lodge Master Tarek Rajendram. Picture: supplied.

The Sussex Lodge, one entity in The Busselton Freemasonry family, continued their current charity drive by holding a morning tea for representatives of seven community organisations.

