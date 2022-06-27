The 2022 theme for NAIDOC Week is Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up and the City of Busselton will be hosting a number of free events as part of the week.
Starting from Friday July 1, there will be a display of Walking on Boodja will be installed at Mitchell Park.
This display is a sea of feet with reconciliation messages that have been written by the members of the public over the last few years.
The city urges people to take a moment to walk around and see the 'posts' by school students and people from all demographics.
Recently the city purchased its first painting by a First Nations artist.
The work, by renowned Elder and Custodian of Wadandi/Pibulmun/Menang Country, Sandra Hill, says "This work pays homage to our 'Dreaming' snake, the Waugal, our creator... The shield is our protection, like the Waugal, it is a symbol of fighting for and protecting our Culture, our families and our Country."
The artwork is exhibited adjacent to the Undalup Room in the City Administration Building.
Cassandra Bynder, a Noongar/Yamatji/Aussie woman won the Viewer's Choice Award in the City's Art Award this year.
Her exhibition, Polychrome "presents a vision of Culture and Spirit bleeding through to our binary perspective. A blend of colourful indigenous-style marks juxtapose the muted tones of the figures."
The exhibition opened 23 June and runs until July 26 at the Courthouse, 4-6 Queen Street, Busselton.
On Monday 4 July, there are two events bringing the community together.
There is a Flag Raising Ceremony and Morning Tea at the City Administration Building.
Here Elder Gloria Hill will welcome everyone, Cultural Custodian Shannon Clohessy will provide cultural stories about the season and Elder Dr Robert Isaacs AM, OAM will share his life story which very much relates to the theme.
Busselton Library will host "Two Cultures, One Story", an evening with Dr Robert Isaacs on the same day at 6.00pm.
Dr Isaacs, a descendant of well-known local hero, Samuel Isaacs who was involved in rescuing passengers and crew from the Georgette in 1876, is a member of the Stolen Generation.
He grew up in institutions and became a rising star in the Public Service, crossing boundaries between black and white people as well as all levels of government.
His book, "Two Cultures, One Story" shares his life journey which is full of compassion, commitment, integrity and hard work.
Bookings for both events are recommended via Eventbrite:
