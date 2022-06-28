The WA Emergency Services Volunteers Hardship Assistance Scheme received a boost last week when Busselton businesses banded together to donate $5000.
The donation comes from Acton South West, Busselton and Dunsborough Bendigo Community Bank, C&R Settlements, EBM Rent Cover and the Busselton Dunsborough Mail.
The WA Emergency Services Volunteers Hardship fund was set up in 2014 by the state government and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
The fund covers some 30,000 volunteers from five core emergency services.
Assistance scheme treasurer Rob Papalia said with interest rates for their funds not providing as good a return, and less donations during the pandemic, they need donations and support more than ever.
"This fund is so very important because it supports all emergency services volunteers throughout WA," he said.
"Not just our bush fire volunteers, but marine rescue and more.
"In their time of need when they need financial assistance, this fund is there to support those volunteers."
Acton South West operations manager Sarah Staphorst said the business held local emergency service volunteers in the highest regard and importance.
"It's something which literally effects everyone when you're living and working in regional WA," she said.
"Anything we can do to provide some support and assistance to the people who are always there when you need them is an absolute 'no brainer' for us.
"Our team take a lot of pride in contributing to fundraising efforts wherever they can for this worthy cause."
Through fundraising events, donations, and sponsors Acton has donated a total of $32,000 to date to the WA Emergency Services Volunteers Hardship Assistance Scheme.
If any one has an interest in making a donation visit the website https://waesvhas.org.au/
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
