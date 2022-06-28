Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton businesses donate money to WA Emergency Services Volunteers Hardship Scheme

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
June 28 2022 - 11:30pm
Helping: Local businesses raised money for WA Emergency Services Volunteers. Pictured is Mandy Gibson, Sarah Staphorst, Rob Papalia, Lyn Perks and Kelly Stone.

The WA Emergency Services Volunteers Hardship Assistance Scheme received a boost last week when Busselton businesses banded together to donate $5000.

