After growing up with little cultural connection, Busselton artist Cassandra Bynder has been able to find it through painting.
Ms Bynder is a Noongar/Yamatji/Aussie woman who said from the fear of her dad being taken away, he did not learn a lot about his family's culture.
"A lot was lost in our family line," she said.
"I'm not an obvious Aboriginal looking person so it has been a weird experience for me in finding how I fit in, with a culture that is disconnected, particularly through my family and identity of being Aboriginal but not through other people's eyes."
Ms Bynder said she loved painting when she was a child and knew it was a strength of hers when going through high school.
"But I didn't know what to do with it and it was less encouraged as a valid career choice," she said.
So there was a large time where Ms Bynder didn't pick up a paint brush at all.
She said painting was a way for her to better express her feelings and what was going on in her head.
"I like the challenge of getting something that's in my head out and on canvas," she said.
When pregnant with her first child, she remembered how much she enjoyed painting.
But even then Ms Bynder didn't commit herself to producing artworks.
"When I was pregnant with my third, it was a catalyst for exploring what culture is again and what it means to me and how that is something can connect my children to their heritage," she said.
While doing research on her family and culture she found she had to find connection to culture outside her family line.
"I have been able to surrender to the fact that I don't feel like I have people who can pass on a lot of knowledge and culture and I have in turn met other aboriginal women, from other families and areas that have shared knowledge with me," she said.
"There is a sadness that I couldn't share anything with my children but it was also something that made me feel connected and the painting has been my connection to my culture."
Ms Bynder launched her first solo exhibition 'Polychrome' on June 26 at the old Courthouse on Queen Street and will run until July 26.
"It feels pretty amazing and overwhelming, definitely a dream of child Cassandra so its an important moment in my timeline," she said.
"My art has blossomed with earthy undertones of my Noongar heritage and connection to Country. I enjoy exploring themes around womanhood, motherhood, the spirit, healing, mental health and expression."
When Ms Bynder was asked to do the exhibition she had no idea the journey she was about to go on.
"This exhibition represents a journey I went through from the first to the last painting," she said.
"We can all be connected to the land and spirit of the land and it isn't limited to Indigenous people.
"We can all touch spirit if we dare."
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
