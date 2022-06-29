Mining giant Rio Tinto has doubled its contribution to Busselton's youth program to enable three new projects to go ahead.
The mining giant has boosted its funding to the City from $40,000 to $80,000 a year.
The three new initiatives are:
Busselton mayor Grant Henley said the extra money would enable the City to "consolidate services to the fast-growing areas of Dunsborough and Vasse".
"It's wonderful to see Rio Tinto so committed to our local community, particularly when it comes to our youth," Mr Henley said.
"The City of Busselton and Rio Tinto are proudly working together to support our local youth, provide opportunities for them to thrive and contribute to a shared future. Let's face it, our youth are our future."
Rio Tinto has been partnering with the City to provide Youth Services since 2014. Along with funding for annual activities and events, the partnership has funded employment of Youth Development Trainees and more recently the expansion of youth services for 10-15-year-olds in the Dunsborough to Vasse area.
Rio Tinto spokeswoman Meredith Dixon said it was "wonderful to see these young people develop during their year-long traineeship with the City".
"They make an enormous contribution to the program through their networks and social media channels and are very strong advocates for local youths," Ms Dixon said.
"Rio Tinto values this partnership highly and commends the council for its ongoing commitment to youth in the region."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
