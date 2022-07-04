The Busselton City FC Rocky Ridge Premier Ladies played against Australind on Sunday in a intense game at Churchill Park.
City started the game strong and created lots of space and passing, working well as a team and it only took five minutes before a great cross from Jess Coshott to an open space for captain Therese Charlton to slot the opening goal.
Both teams continued to work hard with both keepers making great saves.
It wasn't until a corner kick was had by Australind that saw a great header into the goal making it 1-1.
Australind dug deep before the second half and a long ball to the right wing saw the visitors take the lead 2-1 before halftime.
City knew they had to come out strong in the second half and not give up to have a chance of getting back on top.
City winger Kristi Ellis worked so hard all game for her team and with a perfectly hit ball fell again at the feet of ever reliable Charlton for her to take on the last man to equal the game 2-2.
Only moments later City defender Dana Avery chipped the ball over for Ellis to make a touch and place it past the keeper making it 3-2 for City.
Australind never gave up on the fight and continued to put pressure on the City backline and keeper Ash Charlton making some crucial saves for the team.
Every player gave it their all until the final whistle but it was City who were rewarded the win.
Coach Sara King was very happy with the way her team didn't drop their heads and found the fight to come back to win the game.
