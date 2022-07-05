Heather and Dennis Russell first reached out to Busselton Hospice Care at the beginning of 2020, after their son Hedley received a terminal cancer diagnosis.
Heather said she had either seen a pamphlet or been referred by a friend, and went in to meet with the service in February.
Advertisement
"They were so amazing, caring, compassionate - all the things that they should be," Heather said.
She said the hospice care not only offered a variety of services to those who had received a terminal diagnosis, but to their caregivers and families.
"There was massages, reiki, reflexology - the reiki was so helpful for grief and healing."
Hedley passed away at the end of April in 2020, when he was 42 years old, leaving behind two teenage daughters, and Heather said she found solace in the community at Busselton Hospice Care.
"Hedley had terminal cancer and muscular dystrophy, he had a few health problems," she said.
"He played hockey, he loved his hockey - and he worked in dairies for a few years, then at the trotting stables, he learned to drive trotters because my husband had them.
"After the muscular dystrophy he couldn't work anymore but he was always there to help his father with anything he needed."
They were so amazing, caring, compassionate - all the things that they should be.- Heather Russell
When COVID hit, it wasn't safe for a lot of visitors, so Heather and Dennis became Hedley's main carers, something hospice care also helped with.
"The palliative care nurses helped and came out. The service was so important because who else would we have had to turn to?
"Because of COVID, we could have online therapy with psychologists but it's just not the same.
"To be able to go in and talk to people... Well, we are still going. We still use the service."
Heather said the hospice care also offered meditation every last Wednesday of the month, something she had found extremely helpful as she grieved.
"Meditation is one thing that can really help while you're grieving," she said.
"You can go to the service any time when you need help emotionally. When you have a therapy they make you a cup of tea, have a chat - you can talk about anything."
With Heather herself having muscular dystrophy, and her husband being her carer, she said it was important that carers had a place to go and have their own support and therapy.
"A lot of people aren't aware if they have problems they can go have therapies for carers. I have been telling friends about it.
Advertisement
"The hospice is in a beautiful setting - you can see the ocean from the front veranda and it's very peaceful. The last time we were sitting out there with a drink and spotted a great, big rabbit out front just sitting and eating the grass. It's a lovely place."
The Busselton Hospice Care is a not-for-profit organisation that relies on donations to operate.
In June of 2022, Busselton Hospice Care raised more than $26,000 through its 'Go Blue for June' campaign.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.