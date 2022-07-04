Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Our History

WA Police Commissioner pays tribute to his ancestor with 1876 Bible

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
Updated July 5 2022 - 1:00am, first published July 4 2022 - 6:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Precious: WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson with his great great grandfather Elijah Dawson's Bible. Picture: Jemillah Dawson.

On July 15, when WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson is sworn in as the 34th Governor of WA he will have the 1876 bible from a Busselton colonial pioneer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemillah Dawson

Jemillah Dawson

South West Editor

I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.