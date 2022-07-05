The Busselton Dunsborough Environment Centre has been working tirelessly to restore parts of the Ludlow Tuart Forest.
Thanks to funding from the WA Government's national resource management program the group has been able to start extensive weed control of the Arum Lily, fencing, planting thousands of native seedlings and hosting school and community planting days.
Busselton Dunsborough Environment Centre project officer Silke Rothkamm said due to historical logging and grazing withing the tuart forest, many areas had become severely degraded which had then effected viable habitat for native fauna such as the Western Ringtail Possum.
"Since 2007 the centre's aim has been to return a healthy level of biodiversity to these areas where possible, rather than planting a monoculture of tuarts which would resemble a single species plantation," she said.
The centre began rehabiliation planting at the Malbup Bird Hide site within the forest in 2011.
Since then they have seen the success of planting and fencing off sections to prevent kangaroos and rabbits impacting the area.
Ms Rothkamm said it was important for people to see that a small effort could make a big impact.
The centre is calling on the community to join them for a planting day at the Malnup Bird Hide off Layman Road on Saturday July 9.
People from all walks of life and ages are welcome to attend and help out, there will be a Wadandi Custodian on site to share cultural knowledge and practices on Country. The day starts at 9.30am and please RSVP to bdec.environment@gmail.com or call 0400485892.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
