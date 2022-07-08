Other key achievements include development of the Dunsborough and Yallingup foreshores, expansion of the Busselton Margaret River Regional Airport to accommodate expanded FIFO services and regular passenger flights to and from Melbourne, redevelopment of the City Administration Centre, the upgrading of numerous sporting facilities and development of an industry recognised Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy to guide future planning, progression of a performing arts and convention centre to construction, and significant upgrades to the City's road network including improving the standard of rural roads.

