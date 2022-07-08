After 12 years in the top job at the City of Busselton, chief executive officer Mike Archer has announced his resignation.
The City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley accepted the resignation after Mr Archer took a role as chief executiver with Shellharbour City Council in New South Wales.
Mr Archer said seeing locals and visitors alike enjoying the redeveloped Busselton foreshore was something that brought him "great joy".
"Seeing the dream of regular passenger flights to Melbourne become a reality, after the hard work of many people, is something I will cherish," he said.
Mr Archer began with the city in 2010 when the population of the local government area was 27,000 to now over 40,000.
Mayor Henley said Mr Archer was instrumental in the development of long term financial planning to support the growth and the council was now well positioned going into the future.
"Mike has successfully led the organisation over many years, working collaboratively with Council, community, and staff to deliver the infrastructure necessary to support our growing community, and overseeing the transition from a Shire to a prosperous regional City Council," he said.
Other key achievements include development of the Dunsborough and Yallingup foreshores, expansion of the Busselton Margaret River Regional Airport to accommodate expanded FIFO services and regular passenger flights to and from Melbourne, redevelopment of the City Administration Centre, the upgrading of numerous sporting facilities and development of an industry recognised Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy to guide future planning, progression of a performing arts and convention centre to construction, and significant upgrades to the City's road network including improving the standard of rural roads.
Mr Archer said he "thoroughly" enjoyed his time at the city and felt now was the right time to move onto new challenges.
"The City of Busselton is in a strong financial position, with an asset portfolio of over one billion dollars and significant cash backed reserves, which I am extremely proud of," he said.
"I would like to recognise the staff of the City of Busselton who commit themselves every day to the delivery of high quality services to the community.
"I am extremely grateful to have worked alongside so many dedicated and professional people over my time with the City and could not have achieved anything without the support of the senior management team and all of the dedicated Council staff."
Mayor Henley thanked Mr Archer for his service and everything he had achieved in his role.
"Mike's passion, energy and enthusiasm for local government, and his commitment to ensuring the City of Busselton is a great place to live, to visit and to invest in has been remarkable," Mayor Henley said.
"He has also delivered on Council's vision of being the Events Capital of WA, supporting a robust tourism industry and economy. More recently he has led the City through the many unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating his leadership."
The date of when Mr Archer will be leaving has not been confirmed.
