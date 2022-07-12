California dreaming

Advertisement
The Malibu display home incorporates a Californian style and takes inspiration from mid-century architecture, creating the perfect blend of effortless family living with clean, crisp and earth toned features for a stunning impact.
The interior of this home has been designed to maximise space and prioritises functionality for effortless day to day living for the whole family. The open plan living area is the heart of this home, with elevated ceilings, airy interior and wood tones in the kitchen.
This area opens to the beautiful alfresco for outdoor dining or enjoying the firepit on cooler nights. The large games room also has direct access to the fire pit and outdoor areas and is situated beyond the living area.
The kitchen has a great vantage point to the rest of the home and provides sleek storage options in the scullery with the convenience of a shopper's entry direct from the garage. The main suite includes two walk-in closets and a resort style ensuite with statement feature tiles framing the dual vanities..
The Dunsborough lifestyle is right on your doorstep, with the golf course nearby, town centre with cafes and restaurants to indulge in, and the gorgeous beaches to explore on weekends. The Yallingup coastline just a ten minute drive away and wide-ranging tourist attractions for everyone to enjoy.
