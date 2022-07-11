'Loved to death': Call for help to repair fragile Injidup Spa

One of the Margaret River region's most famous natural attractions - Injidup Natural Spa - is in danger of being loved to death, but a community coastal care day is set to help repair the damage.
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region is calling for volunteers to lend a hand on Sunday July 17 to help rehabilitate the granite coastline around Wyadup Rocks, in the picturesque Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park.
Advertisement
It's home to the Injidup Natural Spa - a rock pool made famous on Instagram where swimmers can frolic in crystal-clear water and enjoy a foamy bath as waves cascade over the granite.
"One of the South-West's most popular 'secret spots', the beloved natural spa and the coastline around it is suffering from erosion and vegetation loss, which has increased over the last couple of years due to the area's growing popularity," said Mandy Edwards, who runs NCMRR's Caring for Coast program.
"This has led to impacts to the area's biodiversity and unique natural beauty, which is the very thing that draws so many visitors and locals to the spa.
"In peak times like summer holidays, there's a lot of foot traffic with people scrambling down the rock face and on natural vegetation, causing significant damage.
This spot is enjoyed by so many people for different activities like surfing, swimming and walking the Cape to Cape track - it would be a shame to see it ruined by neglect."
The community busy bee, from 10am to 12noon on July 17, is one of the first steps in fixing the site.
"We will be laying brush to close excess trails and to help formalise a single trail down to the spa. This will prevent trampling of native vegetation and allow new plants to grow back.
"The brush will be recycled pruning from native trees such as Rottnest Island tea tree and peppermint trees," said Ms Edwards.
The work will build on community planting and brushing days already held at Redgate Beach, Gas Point at Gnarabup, the Margaret Rivermouth and North Point in Cowaramup Bay this year, with hundreds of volunteers planting more than 1000 native plants and laying down several tonnes of brush on fragile dunes.
Meet at the Injidup Natural Spa carpark at the end of Wyadup Road to help with important conservation work. Morning tea will be provided. Bring along some gloves and wear a hat and covered shoes.
RVSP to mandy.waters@natureconservation.org.au to assist with numbers for catering, or find out more at www.natureconservation.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.