Protecting the Wardandi cultural heritage was the dream of Noongar elders, George and Vilma Webb, who found encouragement and support from the then WA Govenor Michael Jeffery for the creation of The Wardan Aboriginal Centre at Injidup.
Effecting this arrangement fell to The Hon Barry House, AM, in his role as President of the Legislative Assembly of WA.
Advertisement
Under the project management of Bill Webb, and the financial support of the Lotterywest, the Wardan Aboriginal Centre came into fruition as a place to house Wardandi artifacts, resources and as a base for education, art, and outreach programs.
This amenity became a significant asset for the Wardandi community and honours George and Vilma Webb for their contributions to Aboriginal history in the South West.
Lotterywest, the City of Busselton and the Injidup Residents Association continue to collaborate in order to preserve this legacy and as a result have funded a comprehensive fire security program on this site which includes a state of the art fire sprinkler system across all buildings.
Association spokesperson Kevin Singer, described Injidup as a high fire risk region which placed the centre at risk given its community value.
This achievement was celebrated on July 9 with the Chairman of the Lotterywest Board, Professor Peter Klinken AM and members of the local community, to witness the commissioning of the fire mitigation project.
Professor Klinken was delighted with the outcome of this initiative given the State-wide significance of preserving this strategic cultural asset.
Respected Noongar elder, Dr Robert Isaacs, AM, offered his congratulations on this achievement.
Barry House, a long-time advocate for the centre, recorded his congratulations to the Injidup Residents Association for this important initiative, along with the Hon Jackie Jarvis, MLA for the South West and The Hon Nola Marino, MP for Forrest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.