Top of the table clash saw a physical, entertaining game on Sunday afternoon between Busselton City FC CMI League Men and the Dalyellup Park Rangers.
City came out strong from the get go and proved early why they were sitting top.
Ricky Tuse was the first to execute a belting goal after the team pushed forward on an attack getting the ball to Tuse to take on the last player with high speed.
It didn't take city long to once again put the ball in the back of the net when Cam Best pushed forward with the ball from defence then crossing it in for Tuse to score again knocking the ball past the Rangers keeper with his head.
Central Midfielders worked tirelessly, constantly winning the ball and were rewarded for their efforts when Richard Manuriki was able to slip the ball forward for Martin Ryan to run onto and slot into the goal making it 3-0 at halftime.
The Rangers started the second half with a fire in their belly and ready to fight for the game which suddenly became very physical.
It saw the referee handing out many yellow cards to both teams and a red to a Rangers player.
It didn't stop the visitors, who were a player down and soon saw a fight city didn't expect when Rangers pushed forward and scored twice making it 3-2.
It gave city the push to step up the pressure again and just before full time saw Danny Kane take a free kick just outside the box landing on Ryan to head home for the 4-2 victory and leaving city sitting top of the ladder.
