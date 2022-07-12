Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton City league men's team took on second on ladder Dalyellup Park Rangers

Updated July 12 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Race: City's Lewis McConnon defends against a Ranger player. Pictures: Sharon Cowley.

Top of the table clash saw a physical, entertaining game on Sunday afternoon between Busselton City FC CMI League Men and the Dalyellup Park Rangers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.