Fire risk reduced with Wardan Centre project

July 20 2022 - 7:00am
Gwenda Chapman, Barry House AM, Peter Klinken, Kevin Singer, and Bill Webb mark the completion of the Wardan Centre fire mitigation project.

As NAIDOC Week drew to a close last week, a special commissioning event was held to mark the completion of a major fire security project at the Wardan Aboriginal Centre in Injidup.

