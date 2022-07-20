Fire risk reduced with Wardan Centre project

As NAIDOC Week drew to a close last week, a special commissioning event was held to mark the completion of a major fire security project at the Wardan Aboriginal Centre in Injidup.
Protecting Wardandi cultural heritage was the long held dream of Noongar elders George and Vilma Webb, who found encouragement from then-WA Governor Michael Jeffery, who supported the creation of the centre.
Effecting the arrangement fell to The Hon Barry House, AM, in his role as President of the Legislative Assembly of Western Australia.
Under the project management of Bill Webb, and with financial support from the Lotteries Commission of WA, the Wardan Aboriginal Centre came into fruition in 2001, as a place to house Wardandi artifacts, resources and as a base for education, art, and outreach programs.
The amenity became a significant asset for the Wardandi community and honours George and Vilma Webb for their contributions to preserving Aboriginal history.
Lotterywest and the City of Busselton contributed to the preservation of the centre legacy by collaborating with the Injidup Residents Association to fund a comprehensive fire security program, including a state of the art sprinkler system across all buildings.
Spokesperson for the Injidup Residents Association, Kevin Singer, described Injidup as a high fire risk region which placed the Centre at extreme risk.
"The Wardan Centre has a rich history and significance for the SouthWest so we hope that its future is more assured now that the fire risk has been diminished," Mr Singer said.
The achievement was celebrated last week by the Chairman of the Lotterywest Board, Professor Peter Klinken AM, and members of the local community.
Prof. Klinken said he was delighted with the outcome of the initiative, given the State-wide significance of preserving the cultural asset.
Respected Noongar elder, Dr Robert Isaacs, AM, offered his congratulations along with long-time advocate for the Centre, Barry House AM, the Hon Jackie Jarvis, MLA for the SouthWest and the Hon Nola Marino, MP for Forrest.
