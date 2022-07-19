'So many gorgeous souls': Pop up photo booth in Fig Tree Lane

Many best friends and family groups visited Fig Tree Lane to have their photo taken by a professional portrait photographer in the most recent event held by Busselton's Town Team.
The bright smiles and laughter from those who came along with their best friends brightened up an otherwise gloomy day.
The Building Busselton Town Team popped up in Fig Tree Lane with their Best Friends Photo event on Saturday, July 9. With colourful backdrops and a huge array of dress-ups there was lots of spontaneous fun, including impromptu guests from a 60th birthday party, and few surprises planned by sneaky pals.
Photographer, Milena di Latte, originally approached Building Busselton about holding free photo portrait sessions.
"I really enjoy getting to know people while taking their portraits and I thought we could take photos celebrating friendship in the community by inviting best friends to document their relationships," Milena said.
"Who knew we had so many gorgeous souls here in town," Building Busselton spokeswoman Lisa Skrypichayko said.
"We welcomed all sorts, a group of lads who were firm friends, girls and their mums who were all best friends, women springing surprises on their friends and partners while out for coffee and some delightful toddlers and babies experiencing their first photo shoots with their mums.
"We would like to thank Busselton Repertory Club and those generous individuals who lent us props and costume items, Acton South West for allowing the use of a vacant space, and Milena Di Latte Photography for the brilliant idea and her boundless energy."
The Building Busselton Town Team is a group of community minded individuals and businesses working together to create events and initiatives that will lead to a vibrant and attractive town centre.
The group is always looking for more members and volunteers. Find and follow Building Busselton on Facebook and Instagram; and for more information email buildingbusselton@gmail.com
