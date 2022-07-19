Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

'So many gorgeous souls': Pop up photo booth in Fig Tree Lane

Updated July 19 2022 - 12:19am, first published 12:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEAM BUILDING: Building Busselton team members Lisa Massey and Lisa Skrypichayko meet Mr Muscleton. Picture: Supplied.

Many best friends and family groups visited Fig Tree Lane to have their photo taken by a professional portrait photographer in the most recent event held by Busselton's Town Team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.