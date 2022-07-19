Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Hairdresser Sue retires from Capecare Busselton and Dunsborough

Updated July 19 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:31am
HONOUR: Capecare Busselton facility manager Hazel Gordon with hairdresser, Sue.

For 12 years Dunsborough local Sue has made the lives of Capecare residents brighter, providing professional hairdressing services, warm conversation, and plenty of laughs.

