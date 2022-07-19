For 12 years Dunsborough local Sue has made the lives of Capecare residents brighter, providing professional hairdressing services, warm conversation, and plenty of laughs.
Sue has made the difficult decision to hang up her scissors on 36 years of hairdressing.
"I've had such a rewarding time, doing two days a week at Capecare Busselton and one day at the fabulous new Dunsborough facility," Sue said.
"There are many things I'm going to miss, including seeing residents' faces light up when they see me, making them feel special and having lots of laughs with them.
"I've heard many interesting tales shared by residents and I'm sure I've been told things even their families don't know about," she said.
"But all good things must come to an end and it's time to hang up my scissors.
"Thanks to the staff and residents who have made my job so much fun over the years."
