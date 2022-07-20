Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

First Starkick AFL day planned for Busselton kids

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
July 20 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The program offers kids with special needs, disabilities or impairments the chance to take part and experience the joys of a Saturday morning sporting event.

The Wanderers Junior Football Club will host the first ever 'Come and Try Day' in Busselton as part of Starkick, the WA Football Commission's All Abilities Football program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.