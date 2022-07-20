First Starkick AFL day planned for Busselton kids

The Wanderers Junior Football Club will host the first ever 'Come and Try Day' in Busselton as part of Starkick, the WA Football Commission's All Abilities Football program.
The program offers kids with special needs, disabilities or impairments the chance to take part and experience the joys of a Saturday morning sporting event with their families.
"We aim to deliver a normal Saturday morning session where our kids can be and feel a part of the hustle and bustle of a busy oval, with a football game to one side, and a full day of netball action on the courts to the other side," explained club president Jimmy Kerr.
The Starkick AFL program is open to both boys and girls aged 5 to 17 years, and allows players to engage in games and activities geared towards their own abilities while enjoying a sense of belonging as part of a wider team and community club.
Children are provided with the necessary support, and when required have access to 1 on 1 assistance.
Starkick aims to cater for all disabilities, including physical developmental and neurological.
Starkick Come and Try Day is on Saturday 30th July, 10.00am to 11.00am on the Lou Weston Oval, King Street, Busselton.
For more information contact Leanne Margetts 0419 835 350 or Jimmy Kerry 0404 950 440 or email info@wanderersjfc.com.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
