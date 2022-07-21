The state government's Consumer Protection department has warned people looking to buy a dog to steer clear of a Busselton dog breeder who it alleges has failed to deliver puppies or provide refunds to a number of customers.
Consumer Protection said it had received 13 complaints since February 2022 against Cassandra 'Cassie' Warren, who is a registered breeder of Australian Shepherd dogs.
Only six of the complaints had been resolved with refunds provided, it said in a media release.
According to the department, the seven remaining consumers did not receive the dogs they ordered by the agreed date or within a reasonable time, nor did they get the requested refund of their deposits, which ranged from $500 to $2,500, totalling $5,500 and were paid between May 2021 and February 2022.
The orders were for dogs not yet born and Consumer Protection alleged Ms Warren told customers waiting for delivery that the delays were due to issues with breeding.
Consumer Protection said the department was aware of other customers waiting for either their puppies to be delivered or deposits to be returned, who had not yet lodged a complaint.
Department records showed a small number of complaints against Ms Warren were received between 2016 and 2019 relating to similar issues.
Consumer Protection said Ms Warren operated under the unregistered business name Marleys Australian Shepherds and posted photos of her dogs for sale via Facebook and Instagram accounts marleys.australian.shepherds, marleyaussieshepherds, cassiemarleyaussies and slinky_long_dogs_.
Sales are also derived from her listing as a registered breeder with Dogs West (Canine Association of WA), it said.
Consumer Protection commissioner Gary Newcombe said the issue was "deeply concerning".
"Despite giving the buyers estimated dates for delivery based on the breeding program, the puppies don't turn up after a long period of time and then consumers have difficulty getting their money back," Mr Newcombe said.
"Ms Warren made it clear to the potential buyers that they would receive a full refund if they changed their mind but, despite this promise, the return of deposits has simply not eventuated in these cases.
"We have concerns about the unfair business practices of Cassie Warren and warn consumers not to have any dealings with her. It is recommended that dog buyers consider purchasing from other registered breeders until these outstanding issues are resolved.
"We would also advise consumers to consider purchasing dogs that are readily available rather than waiting for puppies to be born as part of a breeding program."
Consumers who have had unsatisfactory dealings are urged to lodge a complaint via the Consumer Protection website if they have yet to do so. Enquiries can be made by email consumer@dmirs.wa.gov.au or by calling 1300 30 40 54.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
