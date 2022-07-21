Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Letters to the Editor: 27 July 2022 'Misleading information about vaping'

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated July 25 2022 - 8:08am, first published July 21 2022 - 11:54pm
Re: WA vape retailers call on government for more regulation (Mail, July 13). It has been illegal to sell e-cigarette devices, whether they contain nicotine or not, since a WA Supreme Court decision published in 2016.

