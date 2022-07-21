Norwood Football Club (SA) is seeking a picture of one-time Yallingup citizen, Arthur Frederick Coulls, 1893 Norwood player and Boer War veteran. Fred and his wife Florence were settled by 1910 at their Yallingup property, Glenlossie and quickly became entrenched in the community through their many sporting and civic activities. Fred was secretary of the Quindalup Racing Club and at the age of 40 pulled on his football boots in Busselton. Florence died at Busselton in 1935 and Fred followed at Sussex, WA, on 22 August 1956. There were no children. My phone number is 0409 677 565 or email probins@bigpond.net.au.

