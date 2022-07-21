Re: WA vape retailers call on government for more regulation (Mail, July 13). It has been illegal to sell e-cigarette devices, whether they contain nicotine or not, since a WA Supreme Court decision published in 2016.
The use of e-cigarettes by non-smokers increases their likelihood of becoming future cigarette smokers by three-fold, and e-cigarettes are no more effective in helping smokers quit than existing TGA approved nicotine replacement products.
Advertisement
There is also evidence that e-cigarettes adversely affect cardiovascular health, including blood pressure and heart rate, lung function, and adolescent brain development and function.
Australia is now facing an epidemic of e-cigarette use by children, teenagers and young adults, and this new epidemic is a direct result of massive pressure being applied by BigTobacco, their lobbyists and their funded front groups.
The Health Department's recent public health program should be strongly supported by the community.
We must not allow a new generation of young Australians to become hooked on addictive nicotine.
Findings from the George Institute for Global Health study on student e-cigarette use highlights Australia's vaping regulation failure. Vapes are now prevalent in schools across the country, and the burden for policing this is being placed on overworked teachers, taking valuable time away from classroom duties.
This problem has been created by Australia's flawed prescription-model for nicotine vaping which forces thousands of adult smokers into a complex and difficult process to access a less harmful alternative to deadly cigarettes. The restrictions are so unworkable, that the government's own data suggests only 2% of vapers are using this model.
The rest have moved to the black-market, which has quickly grown out of control, happily selling dodgy disposable vapes to young people.
Now the government is looking to double down on the failed regulations. This will do nothing to address the black-market.
Let's be clear, youth vaping alone does not make the black-market profitable. The black-market was created to meet a demand from adult smokers trying to access a less harmful alternative to smoking. Heavier enforcement will only push the black-market further underground.
The only way to eliminate dodgy disposable vapes is to regulate vapes as an adult consumer product, just like all other western democracies. This will allow adult smokers to legally access high quality vaping products to quit smoking, while restricting access for young people. Shops selling vapes should be licensed and stiff penalties and loss of licence would ensure a minimum of sales to teens.
Without urgent change, the black-market will continue to grow, more young people will start vaping, and smokers will continue to smoke deadly cigarettes.
I have unfortunately had to access the services of the emergency department at Busselton Hospital quite frequently over the last couple of months. We are so lucky to have such caring nursing staff and knowledgeable doctors in the vicinity. A special shoutout to Dr Rachael and Dr Steve and the nurses on duty in emergency and short stay last Saturday, July 19.
Norwood Football Club (SA) is seeking a picture of one-time Yallingup citizen, Arthur Frederick Coulls, 1893 Norwood player and Boer War veteran. Fred and his wife Florence were settled by 1910 at their Yallingup property, Glenlossie and quickly became entrenched in the community through their many sporting and civic activities. Fred was secretary of the Quindalup Racing Club and at the age of 40 pulled on his football boots in Busselton. Florence died at Busselton in 1935 and Fred followed at Sussex, WA, on 22 August 1956. There were no children. My phone number is 0409 677 565 or email probins@bigpond.net.au.
Opinions and letters published do not reflect the views of the editor or the publisher. The Busselton Mail reserves the right to edit letters before publishing them. Should any person wish to challenge the contents of any letter or opinion, they should put their argument in writing. Send your letter to editorial@busseltonmail.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.