The Busselton City Football Club CMI premier mens pushed themselves to the limit on Sunday when they started the match against with 11 but ended the match with nine players.
City remain on the top of the ladder after the 3-1 win against Dunsborough Towners on Sunday.
The players knew they had to be at their best to continue City's winning streak and showed Towners early how well they can play with a free kick from Danny Kane was met with a firm header from Jack Granham across goal which was followed up by a fast paced Cameron Goldsmith slipping past defence to kick the ball past the keeper.
The attack on goal continued and the second City goal came after a long pass from defender Cameron Best was met from Martin Ryan who skimmed past the defence and found the Towners' keeper too far out from goal so with a perfectly timed chip, chipped over the keepers head and into the back of the net making it 2-0.
Just before halftime the Towners started to pressure City's defence and broke through for a one on one with the goalkeeper.
Unfortunately a late tackle just outside the box saw an instant red card for the keeper and leaving City down to 10 men in the second half.
The Towners came out with fire in their belly in the second half and put City under a lot of pressure.
Stand in goal keeper Shane Russell stood well for the challenge and saved many attempts by the visitors.
The City defence and midfield held strong until a late challenge seeing a City player receive his second yellow and heading to the change rooms early leaving City to end the game with only nine players.
Towners saw their chance and with a great cross from Ethan Delatte was met by a City defender where it rebound the wrong way to see an own goal and the Towners only goal for the game.
Although pressure was extremely high from the Towners it was City who rose to the challenge in the last two minutes of the game.
Ricky Tuse got control of the ball and slotted it through for Ryan to run onto who took two players chasing him down into the box which looked like he was about to shoot but a smart play when he passed the ball sideways to Goldsmith who ran the length of the pitch to assist Ryan and securing the 3-1 victory.
