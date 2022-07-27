First charity donation the iconic Harley

The Sussex Lodge of Busselton's Freemasons recently launched a new charity program to serve the community of the Busselton region and beyond called "Cars for Charity".
Simply put, it asked those in the community who have a car, van, tractor or motor bike that is no longer in use, for any reason, to donate it to the Lodge to be renovated or used for scrap with the proceeds to be used to assist those in need in the community.
Only a few days after the charity's launch, a sub-committee that was set up to run the charity, were visible stunned when the first donation arrived.
It came in the form of an iconic Harley Davidson one of the most famous brands of motor bikes the World.
The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, commented that it was a no-brainer to donate the bike to the Freemasons.
The donor was inspired to donate following a spectacular charity drive some years ago by the Busselton Lodges that combined to raise almost $140,000 to purchase a kidney dialysis machine for the Busselton Hospital.
The motor bike has cleaned up exceptionally well, after many years in storage under wraps in a garage.
Committee member Mark Ryan is in the process of placing new tyres, battery and other components to make certain it is fit for a new owner.
It will be then taken to the Department of Transport for the customary tests over the pits by experts.
"Once that is complete and we receive the clearance certificate that it is road worthy, Sussex Lodge will be in a position to apply for a license," said Mark.
The Harley has only had one owner, comes with a complete history, certificates and registration papers to guarantee ownership and ready for public auction in the next few weeks.
If you would like to donate a vehicle for, ultimately, the benefit of our community call us on 0439 535 140.
