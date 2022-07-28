Three Busselton and Dunsborough eateries have taken out major category prizes at the 2022 WA Australia Restaurant and Catering Hostplus Awards for Excellence.
The Good Egg in Busselton won the Breakfast category and was a nominee in the the Cafe Dining category.
Blue Manna Bistro in Dunsborough won the Seafood category and was a nominee in the Tourism category.
And Supper Road in Vasse won the Wedding Caterer category.
The Good Egg owner Deb Hallyburton said there was "some strong competition state-wide and we never expected to win which made it even more special".
KeeAnah Thompson, who has been with the cafe since it opened five years ago and has been the manager for two years, credited the win to "the atmosphere, beautiful staff and our amazing chefs that present the food so nicely".
Traditional breakfast meals and smashed avo were the most popular breakfast options at the cafe.
She said the cafe was popular with people working from home who needed a change, university students, friends catching up and with tourists.
Supper Road owners Rhys and Gemma Passmore said it was great to be recognised after "such a challenging year".
"Being able to adapt to the many restrictions that were imposed to our industry shows what a solid team and structure that we have," Mr Passmore said.
"It was great to see so many deserving restaurants and businesses being recognised for their hard work and perseverance."
Supper Road general manager Ryan McKelvie said: "We have certainly had our challenges with restrictions and the hospitality staffing shortage but to still be able to deliver an award-winning service is amazing, I couldn't be prouder of the team".
More than 60 local restaurants, cafes and catering businesses gathered to celebrate the achievements of their peers who were judged in over 20 categories, with the winners announced at the Awards for Excellence ceremony held at Pan Pacific.
The Awards for Excellence is a nationally recognised, independently judged awards program that celebrates exceptional service and culinary talent across the state. The Awards for Excellence is the only program in Australia where the judging criteria is determined by consumers who rank what is important to them in the dining experience.
RCA chief executive Belinda Clarke said the winners should be proud.
"The past two years have been incredibly tough for the entire hospitality industry in Australia but success stories like this show how far hard work can take you," Ms Clarke said.
"With the right mix of staff, products, produce and service, the results can be extraordinary."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
