Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

The Good Egg, Blue Manna Bistro, Supper Road win 2022 WA Australia Restaurant & Catering Hostplus Awards for Excellence

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated July 28 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CELEBRATION: The Good Egg owner Deb Hallyburton with manager KeeAnah Thompson. Photo: Facebook.

Three Busselton and Dunsborough eateries have taken out major category prizes at the 2022 WA Australia Restaurant and Catering Hostplus Awards for Excellence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniela Cooper

Daniela Cooper

Editor

Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.