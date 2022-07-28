Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Zonta Club of Dunsborough donates cubby house to Busselton women's refuge, Tuart House

Updated July 28 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:02am
COMMUNITY: Danni Cullen of Tuart House with the cubby donated by the Zonta Club of Dunsborough. Picture: Supplied.

The Zonta Club of Dunsborough has donated a cubby house now installed in the playground at the Busselton women's refuge, Tuart House.

