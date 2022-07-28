The Zonta Club of Dunsborough has donated a cubby house now installed in the playground at the Busselton women's refuge, Tuart House.
The club has supported the women's refuge over more than 30 years by providing personal care and other items for women seeking a temporary safe living environment for themselves and their children.
Advertisement
Project coordinator Linley Scott said Bunnings helped with the project and it was satisfying to know that children were enjoying the cubby, named Zonta House.
Tuart House coordinator Danni Cullen said the residents and children were happy to be able to enjoy outdoor play in the cubby house while resident at the refuge.
Zonta International is a global organisation empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. Members advocate for a world in which no woman lives in fear of violence.
For 100 years, Zonta has contributed to help achieve a world free of violence against women and girls through service and advocacy. Though many countries have laws against domestic violence, sexual assault and other forms of gender-based violence, there are challenges in implementing these laws.
The Zonta Club of Dunsborough meets on the second Monday of the month at Caves House Hotel Yallingup
Enquiries to zontadunsborough@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.