Cape Harmony Choir had its beginnings with just eight singers in the early 80s, starting as The Sou' Wester Singers.
There has been substantial growth since then, along with several changes of directorship and the choir will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year.
Since that humble beginning, the choir has been presenting music to the Dunsborough and Busselton area on a regular basis.
Its upcoming concert is 'Cape Harmony Sings the Musicals' which will feature the big hits from favourite musicals including My Fair Lady, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Oklahoma, Les Misérables and music by Queen and Abba, just to name a few.
Choir musical director Cornelius de Munck said said it was one of the choir's favourite genres of music.
"...it always gives us pleasure to present such well-known and loved pieces to our local community," Mr de Munck said.
The Busselton Ukulele Group will also be featured at the concerts.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for under 18s, which also includes afternoon tea.
The concert dates are Saturday, August 13 at 2pm at the Uniting Church, Kent Street Busselton and Sunday, August 14 at 2pm at the Our Lady Catholic Church on Naturaliste Terrace in Dunsborough.
Door sales are available on the day, or book through www.trybooking.com to secure your seat.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
