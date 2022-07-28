Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

DPIRD trials native flies as a complementary pollinator to bees on blueberry, avocado farms

Updated July 28 2022 - 7:49am, first published 3:51am
PROMISING: DPIRD senior research officer David Cook, DPIRD technical officer Muhammad Shoaib Tufail and PhD student Ella Rogers (University of Western Australia) in blueberry trials examining the potential for native flies as a complementary pollinator to bees. Picture: Supplied.

The findings of research at a Busselton avocado farm are now being used to continue trials on blueberry crops.

