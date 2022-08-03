Dream beachside living

Advertisement
A very common request from buyers to our stunning Busselton area is that they want to be beachside. Well, here it is! On offer is this well-maintained four bedroom, two bathroom home in the sought after beachside location of West Busselton.
This home was a Dale Alcock Display home and was built in 2002. There is an ensuite to the main bedroom and semi ensuite to the minor bedrooms. With three living areas and formal lounge area off the main bedroom - which is located at the front of the home - it leads to an open plan kitchen, dining, family area.
The home boasts stunning Tasmanian oak solid timber flooring from the entrance through to the main living area. Other areas of the home are tiled and carpeted, giving the bedrooms a cosy feel.
With a double garage that has direct access into the home, as well as access through to the backyard, you'll never have to worry about getting caught in the rain again. The back garden also has a 6m by 6m Colorbond shed, in the north-west corner of the property.
Timber deck leads off the games room to a Balinese style gazebo. Protected from the weather, this gazebo is a perfect spot for the family to enjoy outdoor meals or for an intimate gathering of friends. Manicured lawns and gardens surround the home, fully reticulated.
All located close to amenities.
