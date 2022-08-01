Severe weather warning for south of WA

Emergency WA updated its weather warning on Monday August 1 to urge people to take care in Perth, South West, Lower South West and Great Southern.
Areas which may be affected include Albany, Bunbury, Busselton, Geraldton, Katanning, Mandurah, Manjimup, Margaret River, Merredin, Moora, Mount Barker, Narrogin, Northam and Perth.
This is unusual weather that could cause damage to homes and make travel dangerous.
The Bureau of Meteorology advise a strong cold front will pass through these areas on Monday with showers, thunderstorms and westerly winds likely.
A series of additional strong cold fronts is expected to move across southern parts of the state during Tuesday and Wednesday.
Damaging wind gusts above 90km/h are possible from late Monday morning over the warning area and may cause damage to homes and properties.
Damaging wind gusts are more likely along the coast and nearby inland, becoming more isolated further inland.
Heavy rainfall exceeding 30 mm/hr is also possible in coastal and nearby inland parts of the warning area from late Monday morning.
The cold front is expected to impact the western coast late Monday morning, pushing eastwards into the afternoon.
Significant thunderstorms are possible along the front itself as it reaches the coast, as well as in westerly winds following the passage of the front.
The potential for damaging winds and heavy falls in showers and thunderstorms is likely to continue through Tuesday and into Wednesday.
WHAT TO DO:
IF DRIVING:
WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:
IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:
After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars. Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
