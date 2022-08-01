Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Emergency WA warns potential damage to homes with severe weather

Updated August 1 2022 - 1:37am, first published 12:31am
Severe weather warning for south of WA

Emergency WA updated its weather warning on Monday August 1 to urge people to take care in Perth, South West, Lower South West and Great Southern.

