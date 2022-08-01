Big game at the weekend involved both the Busselton City FC Sports Power Red Devils vs Cornerstone in the 100th year show case games for BCFC.
Devils looking to establish their presence as top dogs as league winners being one point behind the current leaders.
A dominate performance in possession saw the Devils keep the ball for 80 percent of the game but failed to convert many chances.
It was Devils Hunter who managed the only goal of the game tapping in a great passage of play from the team in the 31" minute.
A very rigid back three in defence from Devils LJ, Lucas and Dailen kept the clean sheet with an always reliable Declan in goal.
Noah worked hard at the heart of midfield and with that commitment gained, a Man of the Match performance by railing his team to a solid 1-0 win.
A dominate performance but ready to improve every week as always.
